Lakers News: Dwight Howard Blames Rapper for Igniting Shaquille O’Neal Feud
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal and eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard had had a public disdain for each other over the years, but during Howard's recent enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he took a moment to clear the air.
From Shaq having the nickname 'Superman' during his dominating playing career, to Howard wearing a Superman uniform at the 2008 Dunk Contest, to criticism that O'Neal has made to Howard regarding his play, there has been no shortage of friction between the two now-Hall of Famers.
Howard shared who he blames for the beef over the years, and how the two seem to be on much better terms.
More news: Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Insists He Never 'Had a Problem' with Dwight Howard
“Shaq, we did not always seen eye-to-eye, but in hindsight I believe it was just sibling rivalries,” Howard said. “We are brothers in this fraternity of basketball, and sometimes brothers fight over the stupidest stuff. I really blame Soulja Boy. . .I just want y’all to know that the true original Superman is in the building today, and it’s an honor to have you walk me out into this arena of greatness.”
Howard clarified in November of 2022 on the Club Shay Shay podcast how the popular rapper, paired with his athletic abilities while playing for the Orlando Magic, helped him get the nickname.
"For me, I got the Superman name from Soulja Boy. I got my nickname from him because I used to love all the Soulja Boy dances and Superman song that he did. And my teammates in Orlando, they call me Superman because I jumped over one of my teammates one day, and I used to benchpress a lot of weight," said Howard.
More news: Lakers' Bronny James Getting His Own Signature Shoe
Regardless of the past sourness, it appears that the two are on much better terms.
Howard gets his recognition on his basketball achievements with his honor and can forever be immortalized in Springfield. After 18 seasons, Howard led the league in blocks twice, rebounds five times, earned eight All-NBA nods, five All-Defensive teams, and three Defensive Player of the Year awards.
O'Neal finished his 19-year career with 15 All-Star honors, four NBA championships (three of which were consecutive), three Finals MVPs, 14 All-NBA teams, three All-Defensive teams, led the league in scoring twice, and a league MVP.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.