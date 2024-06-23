Lakers News: Magic Johnson 'Cautiously Optimistic' About JJ Redick Hire
The Los Angeles Lakers are at the forefront of the 2024 NBA offseason thus far after hiring head coach JJ Redick. Redick will be the 29th head coach in franchise history and look to guide this historic franchise back to glory. The road won't be easy, but he seems to have the back of many Laker alumni and greats, including five-time champion Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
As he always does, Johnson gave his take on social media regarding the latest hire. Johnson says he is "cautiously optimistic" on the new hire.
It's fair for Johnson to feel this way; he's not the only one. There are two camps when it comes to the hiring of JJ Redick: you either love it or hate it. For those who hate it, we can't blame you. Redick has zero coaching experience. He played in the NBA for 15 seasons, was a part of ESPN's No. 1 commentating crew, and started his own podcast, the Old Man and the Three and the Mind The Game, with co-host LeBron James. It makes you wonder what the Lakers were thinking about this move.
For those who love it, it's clear as day why. Redick is among the brightest NBA minds we have seen. He's displayed this time and time again on his podcast, especially the Mind The Game podcast, with his X's and O's approach to the game and the modern-day style he will bring to the Lakers. The Lakers brass are incredibly high on him, and his upside is through the roof.
It's not all going to happen at once, but if the Lakers brass can do their job and give Redick a real team, it'll make his job much easier.
