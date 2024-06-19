Lakers News: Magic Johnson Talks Post-Playing Relationship with City of LA
Three-time NBA MVP, five-time NBA champion and 12-time All-Star point guard Magic Johnson is still a staple of Los Angeles life in a major way. He's something of a kingmaker, really.
According to Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times, Johnson takes calls from major political figures.
“When people are running for mayor, they call me,” Johnson said. “Both Rick Caruso and Karen Bass called me."
Caruso, a businessman, and Bass, then a U.S. Representative, were the top two mayoral candidates for Los Angeles. Bass won, and took office in December 2022.
"When they’re running for governor in this state, they call me," Johnson continued. "When they’re running for governor across a lot of states, they call me. And when they run for president, they call me."
Some of us at AllLakers.com might prefer, say, a President Magic Johnson to a lot of the folks who've recently assumed the Oval Office. But that's neither here nor there.
“When things happen in this city, one of the first calls is to Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson. Who would have ever thought that would ever happen?” Johnson remarked.
Since his remarkable, Hall of Fame playing career wrapped up for good in 1996, Johnson has explored a variety of major business opportunities. He owned a stake of the Lakers for several decades, and has since branched into ownership opportunities in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks, the MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer with LAFC, and most recently the NFL with his recent involvement in the purchase of the newly-renamed Washington Commanders. He's a major presence in the L.A. community, and his influence is clearly still valued by some of the top decision makers in the nation.
