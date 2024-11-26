Lakers Make Big Decision on Bronny James G League Assignment
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James has been dealing with a left heel contusion for L.A.'s past three contests.
Apparently, he's healthy enough to at least be potentially available for South Bay's next two contests. Per Trevor Lane of The Front Office Show, he and fellow standard roster Laker Maxwell Lewis, a second-year forward out of Pepperdine, have been assigned to L.A.'s NBAGL affiliate for a two-game Lakers road trip.
Bronny James, 20-year-old son of 20-time All-Star Lakers combo forward LeBron James, was selected with the No. 55 pick after a one-and-done season with the USC Trojans in this June's 2024 NBA Draft. Lewis was the No. 40 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The South Bay Lakers, meanwhile, are gearing up for a two-game home stand, featuring back-to-back bouts against Western Conference foes' affiliates. James was with the team on Sunday, but was a DNP - Inactive due to the aforementioned heel issues.
On Tuesday, they'll face off the San Diego Clippers, the G League affiliate of crosstown nemeses the L.A. Clippers. On Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers' NBAGL squad, the Rip City Remix, will head to El Segundo for a tilt.Across two games for South Bay, the younger James is averaging 5.0 points on .211/.000/1.000 shooting splits (he's taking 3.0 triple tries a night, he's just making 0 percent of them), 3.0 assists (against 3.0 turnovers), 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per bout.
This story will be updated...