Mark Cuban Reveals How Mavericks Got Klay Thompson to Turn Down Lakers Offer
When former five-time All-Star Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson became a free agent in July, there was much speculation surrounding potential landing spots for the shooting guard. One of the most popular teams mentioned was the Los Angeles Lakers.
Thompson's father was a two-time NBA champion with the Lakers during the Showtime era. His father publicly said he wanted Thompson to land with Los Angeles and he remains employed by the franchise to this day as a broadcaster.
The shooting guard grew up a Lakers fan. Kobe Bryant was Thompson's idol. There was a ton of history with the Lakers, yet he chose to go elsewhere.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared how the organization was able to snag Thompson in free agency.
"Credit goes to Nico (Harrison) and Kyrie (Irving) and J-Kidd (Jason Kidd)," Cuban said via Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast. "They know him, they've played with him, they understand him. That's literally why we brought Nico Harrison in, because of his relationship with players. They went out and spent time with him, got to know him better. I think Klay was ready for a move. All the grief he got last year, particularly the way it ended. So the timing was right."
Thompson was benched for the first time since 2012. In the NBA's Play-In Tournament, the Warriors lost 118-94 to the Sacramento Kings.
Thompson missed all 10 shots in the devastating loss. The performance was nothing like some of the epic scoring sprees he used to go in throughout the best years of Golden State hoops.
The 34-year-old missed two full seasons because of serious injuries to his knee and Achilles. Although Thompson had expressed his desire to retire as a Warrior, it became evident Golden State and the shooting guard would part ways.
The pressure of the Los Angeles fan base may have been all too similar to what he was escaping from with the Warriors. The criticism Thompson would've faced as a Laker, likely would've been greater than what he had already endured.
The shooting guard could've been a star in Los Angeles, but the lights may have been too bright for him. The Lone Star State is Thompson's opportunity for a new chapter in his career
"It takes somebody who's special," Cuban said. "Somebody whose got the confidence in themselves. Somebody whose got the ambition and somebody who really has got something to prove. And Klay's got a lot to prove."
More Lakers: Los Angeles' LeBron James Admits Record 22nd Season 'Not Just About Championships'