Markieff Morris Says The Lakers Would Sweep The Clippers (And His Brother) In The Playoffs

There's not much of a rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers, considering the Lakers have won 16 NBA championships and the Clippers have never made it past the second round of the playoffs. 

But that was supposed to change this season. 

Both teams are finally contenders, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on one side of the Staples Center hallway, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the other end.  The Lakers are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, 5 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Clippers (44-20).

Twin brothers Markieff and Marcus Morris recently discussed which team would win a playoff series between the Lakers and Clippers in a video for Bleacher Report. The Clippers acquired Marcus ahead of the February trade deadline and the Lakers signed Markieff later that month. 

Marcus predicted the series would go seven games, with the Clippers beating the Lakers in a "blowout" in Game 7. 

Markieff, however, said there's no way a series would go that far. 

"Lakers in four,” Markieff said. 

The Lakers and Clippers have never met in the playoffs. 

The Lakers lost two of their three games against the Clippers this season, with their only win on March 8, three days before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In that game, James had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, following a 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance against the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks two nights earlier. 

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said James absolutely dominated during that two-game stretch. 

"His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I'm assuming," Vogel said. "I wasn't here last year but, in my mind, this was the best two-game stretch. Really just dominated both games and helped close them out."

