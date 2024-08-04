Lakers News: Matchups Established for Men's Basketball Olympic Quarterfinals
The quarterfinals are set!
Team USA officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the Men's basketball competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a win over Puerto Rico. Team USA will take on Team Brazil on Tuesday August 6 for a shot at advancing to the semfinals.
USA-Brazil will be one of three quarterfinal matchups taking place on Tuesday, along with France-Canada, Serbia-Australia, and Germany-Greece.
Team USA are 3-0 through Olympic competition this year after winning all three of their group stage games. The only unbeaten teams to this point are Germany and Canada. Germany earned wins over Japan, France and Brazil during the group stages while Canada claimed wins over Spain, Australia, and Greece.
Team USA began with a 110-84 win over Serbia, followed by a 103-86 win over South Sudan. Team USA capped off the preliminary round with an 104-83 win over Puerto Rico. If they advance to the semifinals, Team USA will face the winner of Serbia and Australia.
Brazil advances to the quarterfinals to face Team USA despite losing two of their three group stage games. They began the Olympics with a 78-66 loss to France and an 86-73 loss to Germany before defeating Japan 102-84 on Friday to sneak into the quarterfinals.
Team USA drew a favorable opponent for the first of the knockout rounds, going up against a Brazilian team that just narrowly qualified to this round. They are the favorites in general to the win the gold medal, and begin with an advantageous matchup.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was most productive during the Lakers' win over Serbia, recording 21 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in nearly 27 minutes of action. Teammate Anthony Davis got his lone start of the Olympics so far during the win South Sudan, putting up eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists while taking over for Joel Embiid.
James is seeking his fourth Olympic medal as Team USA hopes to claim their fifth straight Olympic gold medal in this event. James previously won a bronze at 2004 Athens and two golds at 2008 Beijing and 2012 London. Davis meanwhile has one Olympic gold medal, from Team USA's win at 2012 London.
If Team USA advances, they will play in the semifinal matchup on August 8. The men's Olympic basketball final takes place on August 10.
