Lakers News: Michael Cooper's Hall of Fame Speech Includes Tribute to Fallen LA Legend
Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper never made an All-Star team during his 12-year NBA run. He didn't even start for much of his tenure, which included five championships. But the 1987 Defensive Player of the Year sure made a major impact nevertheless, proving to be a critical role player for one of the legendary NBA franchises during perhaps its most celebrated era.
As such, he was finally inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday, at age 68.
In fairness, Cooper was not bereft of individual accolades as a pro. In addition to his DPOY title, the New Mexico product was also an eight-time All-Defensive Team honoree — a sum that included five First Team selections.
He was presented by Showtime teammate Magic Johnson, a member of the Class of 2002 and a 12-time All-Star; head coach Pat Riley, a member of the Class of 2008 as a coach; and former Los Angeles Sparks center Lisa Leslie, a member of the Class of 2015 whom Cooper coached to a pair of titles in 2001 and 2002.
"My life didn't follow a smooth path... it wasn't exactly a fast track to the NBA," Cooper acknowledged. A Pasadena High School alum, the 6-foot-7 swingman spent two years at Pasadena Community College before transferring to New Mexico in 1976. "Finally at the end of the third round with the 60th pick in the [1978] Draft, someone took a gamble on me."
Cooper also took pains to pay tribute to recently-departed Lakers general manager (and 14-time All-Star guard) Jerry West, who served as a mentor to him during his stint in Los Angeles.
"I owe him more than he can ever understand. I miss him more than I can ever express," Cooper said.
West, who won seven titles with the franchise as a player and general manager, passed away on June 12 at age 86.
“I feel like I'm being welcomed into an amazing family. One with familiar faces. I am grateful and honored. Thank you to the Hall, and all of you,” Cooper added.
Several of Cooper's Showtime-era brethren attended the festivities. Beyond Johnson and Riley, fellow Hall of Famers James Worthy and Jamaal Wilkes, former big man Mychal Cooper, longtime Laker A.C. Green, and many more Los Angeles stars of yesteryear showed up to support their beloved compatriot for his big day.
