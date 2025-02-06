More Details Emerge About When Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Will Make Mavericks Debut
Despite all of the trades that have happened around the trade deadline, none are more shocking than the Los Angeles Lakers trading with the Dallas Mavericks.
That trade saw the Lakers trade Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and their 2029 first-round pick for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris, and a second-round pick.
Having Doncic traded for Davis sent shockwaves around the rest of the NBA. It's a trade so surprising that the rest of the league still doesn't know how it got done.
Doncic gives the Lakers a chance to extend their timeline for the next decade or so. Davis is a win-now move for the Mavericks.
Read more: Luka Doncic Helped Facilitate Lakers Landing Mark Williams: Report
Neither player has made their debut for their new team yet. Both stars were hurt when the trade was made. Doncic hurt his calf on Christmas Day and hasn't played since.
Davis hurt his abdominal and has been out for the last few games as well. New details have now emerged as to when Davis might make his Mavericks debut.
Davis could be making his debut with the Mavericks on Saturday. That means that both stars could make their debuts with their new teams on Saturday.
Doncic is widely expected to make his Lakers debut against the Pacers on Saturday. Both of them could be starting the rest of their basketball lives very soon.
Both the Lakers and the Mavs are looking to make moves up the Western Conference standings. LA is fifth in the West while the Mavs are eighth.
More Lakers news: Did Lakers Win the Mark Williams Trade?
Davis has to be one of the best defensive players in the league in order to make this trade defensible for the Mavs. Even then, it's still hard to justify.
The Lakers fully expect Doncic to come back motivated and with something to prove once he's back on the court. He is someone who can take over a game at a moment's notice.
Los Angeles will miss Davis' rim protection, but that's why they made the trade for Mark Williams. Dallas is hoping Davis still has another level he can reach.
Davis averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game for the Lakers this season.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Who is Mark Williams? Meet the Lakers New Star Center
Was Lakers Trade For Mark Williams an Overpay?
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.