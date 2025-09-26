More Information Revealed Regarding JJ Redick's Contract Extension With Lakers
Last season was the first time that JJ Redick had been a head coach at any level of basketball. Redick was brought in by the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the team.
Redick did a pretty good job, leading the Lakers to the third seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers were eliminated in five games in the first round of the playoffs.
Still, the Lakers were impressed with what Redick was able to do in his first season. Because of that, they have rewarded him with a contract extension. More details of that have been revealed.
The Lakers Have Signed JJ Redick to a Multiyear Extension
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the extension is a multiyear extension, even though Redick had three more years on his original deal. Rob Pelinka clearly has faith in him.
"We think he's a special coach with a special voice that's really helping us define the culture of Lakers excellence," Pelinka said. "We just wanted to make a clear statement that this is what we believe in, what we're going to lean into and what our players are going to mold into as we continue to develop the identity. I think having long-term planning is helpful as we build this team and go forward."
It's nice for Redick that he has already received a total vote of confidence after just one year on the job. The Lakers will now move forward with Redick and Luka Doncic as the future of the franchise.
Postseason Success is The Next Step For The Lakers Under JJ Redick
The Lakers will need to have some postseason success under Redick for the fans to be truly comfortable with him leading the franchise. They hope that it comes this year.
With Doncic in the best shape of his career and LeBron James still an elite player, they have a good chance to do that this season, even in a tough Western Conference.
The Lakers believe that they have a core that can win some games in the playoffs. They are desperate to win another title before James retires.
Redick is in charge of getting the team in a position to do just that. Now, he's got a longer leash to do it.
