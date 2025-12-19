Lakers Reportedly 'Love' All-Defensive Forward Amid Trade Buzz

The Los Angeles Lakers have a well-documented problem on defense.

It's gotten so bad, that the team's head coach, JJ Redick, has used choice words to describe his team's effort on the defensive end of the court.

“JJ really got on us and basically showed us, ‘Y’all showing y’all are ass right now and it’s time to tighten up a little bit,'" Lakers center Deandre Ayton told reporters earlier this week. "You got to have some pride on the defensive end.”

The Lakers' defensive rating and points allowed per game both rank in the bottom 10 of the NBA, as they continue to struggle to hold back opposing offenses.

Because the Lakers are so dominant on offense, with the seventh-highest offensive rating in the league, this year's team, which sits at 19-7 after their Thursday night win over the Utah Jazz, is worth investing in a mid-season trade.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones is a name that has continuously been linked with the Lakers, as the young forward is the exact type of defensive star the team needs on their roster. The Lakers reportedly "love" Herb Jones, according to reporter Mike Scotto, and teams across the league think the Pelicans could demand a hefty trade package in exchange for the 27-year-old.

"Herb's been a great 3-and-D guy and he's got a really good contract," Scotto said on Setting the Pace. "So, teams around the league think a guy like that could go for as much as two first round picks if he's going to be traded."

Are The Pelicans Asking Too Much for Jones?

Jones is averaging 10.1 points per game this season on a flailing Pelicans team that has won just 6 games this season. While the Pelicans could certainly be sellers this season, it seems that their asking price for Jones could be out of the Lakers' budget.

The Lakers have just one tradable first-round pick in 2031. With a lack of young, blue-chip prospects to send off, it is likely that the Pelicans will look outside of Los Angeles if they are to deal away Jones.

