Most Ideal Playoff Road for the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are less than a month away from the start of the 2025 playoffs, and if they can close the regular season on a strong note, they have a legitimate shot at securing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
As things stand, they currently hold the No. 4 seed, which would guarantee them home-court advantage in the first round but nothing beyond that. While finishing third would still put them in a solid position, it could lead to a challenging first-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who, much like the Lakers, look like a completely different team following the addition of Jimmy Butler.
Though the Lakers would still have a good chance to win that series, it wouldn’t be the most favorable path to the Finals.
With that in mind, let’s explore the most ideal matchups for the Lakers from the first round through the Western Conference Finals, assuming they remain the No. 34 seed. The goal? Giving them the best possible path to making their 33rd Finals appearance in franchise history.
First Round: Memphis Grizzlies
The best-case scenario for the Lakers in the opening round would be a matchup against either the Memphis Grizzlies or the Los Angeles Clippers, but Memphis stands out as the more favorable opponent.
The Lakers have recent playoff history with the Grizzlies, and while Memphis has a strong frontcourt that could pose some challenges, Los Angeles has already proven its ability to slow down elite big men with its defensive versatility.
More importantly, the Grizzlies lack the personnel to effectively contain superstars like Luka Dončić and LeBron James over a seven-game series.
While Memphis will put up a fight—similar to their 2023 postseason battle—this is a series the Lakers should be able to close out in six games.
Second Round: Houston Rockets
In the second round, the Lakers’ most ideal opponent would be the current No. 2 seed, the Houston Rockets.
Houston has taken a major step forward this season, but they may still be a year away from being true contenders. Their young core possesses size and athleticism that could present some difficulties for the Lakers, but playoff basketball is a different beast. The Rockets' half-court offense remains a concern, and against an experienced Lakers squad, their lack of postseason experience could be their downfall.
In a series like this, Los Angeles would have the two best players on the floor in Dončić and James, which, along with their playoff experience, would likely be enough to secure another six-game series victory and advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Western Conference Finals: Denver Nuggets
While many expect the Oklahoma City Thunder to reach the final four, the most ideal scenario for the Lakers would be to avoid them entirely.
Since this is about the best path to the Finals, the Lakers would benefit greatly if the Denver Nuggets were to knock off the Thunder in the second round.
For the past few seasons, Denver has been a major roadblock for Los Angeles, but that no longer appears to be the case.The Lakers' recent matchups with the Nuggets have shown a shift in momentum, and unlike in previous seasons, Denver no longer holds a psychological edge over them.
The roles between these two teams have reversed. While Nikola Jokić remains a dominant force, the Lakers have two of the top three players in this potential series, as well as the defensive personnel to contain Jokić and force the Nuggets’supporting cast to step up.
That, combined with their depth and versatility, would put the Lakers in a strong position to advance to the Finals.
Final Thoughts
Regardless of how the bracket unfolds, the Lakers have the pieces to make a deep playoff run—as long as they remain healthy and continue building momentum.
Whether they get the most favorable matchups or not, this team has the talent, experience, and leadership to make a legitimate push for another championship. If everything clicks at the right time, don’t be surprised to see them back in the Finals.
