Lakers Must Convert Jordan Goodwin to Full NBA Contract Before Playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers have been getting contributions from multiple players while they have been dealing with a multitude of injuries. They have had to get better minutes from the bench.
One of the bench players who they have gotten some good minutes from is two-way player Jordan Goodwin. Goodwin is not someone they were expecting to get good minutes from him.
Goodwin has allowed the Lakers to have more spacing on the floor, especially with LeBron James still injured. They are expecting to get him back soon, but Goodwin has still been giving them some good minutes.
The Lakers are going to have to make a decision on Goodwin very soon. He is on a two-way deal and he is running out of games that he can be active for.
In fact, he only has three games that he can be eligible for. If the Lakers want to keep him, they have to convert his contract into a fully guaranteed NBA deal.
Will the Lakers decide to do that and keep him as a full-time NBA player for the rest of this season and into next year? It seems to make sense for them to do that.
Goodwin is a solid guy to have come off the bench when the Lakers are fully healthy. Goodwin gives them a lot more than just offense, too. He can guard people on the perimeter.
Los Angeles will likely make a decision one way or the other in the next week. If they want to avoid it being a distraction, they will get a deal done in the next few days.
The Lakers are still fighting for the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are a game and a half behind the Rockets for that second spot.
Currently, Los Angeles is fourth in the West, also sitting behind the Nuggets. If they can get healthy here at the end of the year, they can make a run to second.
Goodwin is averaging 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
