Multiple Lakers Free Agents Working Out for Knicks: Report

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA: Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin (30) controls the ball as center Alex Len (27) screens against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be all set in the frontcourt heading into the 2025-26 season.

Or, at least, they seem to think they're all set. L.A. team president and general manager Rob Pelinka signed former No.1 pick center Deandre Ayton to serve as the club's new starter at the position, after L.A. stumbled out of the postseason by starting the raw Jaxson Hayes.

The New York Knicks are apparently scouring through L.A.'s leftovers.

Stunningly, Pelinka opted to re-sign Hayes to a veteran's minimum this summer. Granted, the 7-foot big man did look semi-competent as a pick-and-roll target for five-time All-Defensive First Team guard Luka Doncic at the end of the regular season, but he was unplayable when the games actually started to matter in the postseason.

Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports that two former Lakers centers, now free agents, are being considered by the Knicks: former buyout late-season pickup Alex Len, who was unplayable for L.A. way before Hayes was, and former two-way signing Trey Jemison III.

New York is also considering former journeyman NBA point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (who was never a Laker), Bondy reveals.

