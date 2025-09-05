NBA Exec Says Lakers ‘Dodged a Massive Bullet’ Amid Kawhi Leonard Clippers Drama
The Los Angeles Lakers had a chance ot acquire superstar Kawhi Leonard after they had traded for Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019.
The Lakers were among the favorites to land Leonard after he had led the Toronto Raptors to a title. To many, he was the best player in the league, and he was an unrestricted free agent. A lot of people expected the Lakers to land him and form a big three alongside Davis and LeBron James.
Instead, Leonard chose the Lakers' cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, signing a three-year, $013 million contract. It was a move that many believed would take the Clippers over the top; instead, it has gotten them to one Western Conference Finals appearance and possibly put them in a heap of trouble.
A recent report from sportswriter Pablo Torre claims the Clippers are accused of paying Leonard $28 million for a “no-show” job, allegedly as a way to get around the NBA’s salary cap. According to the report, the payment was made through a company owned by Ballmer, named Aspiration.
It’s still unclear what kind of consequences, if any, the Clippers and Leonard might face — but one NBA executive suggested the Lakers may have “dodged a bullet" by missing out on him in 2019.
“The Lakers wanted Kawhi badly,” the NBA exec said. “Boy, they dodged a massive bullet by not landing him. You think Rich [Paul] and LeBron are hard to deal with? Uncle Dennis (Dennis Robertson) is even worse. He thinks Kawhi is the second coming of Jesus.
“The Lakers dodged a massive bullet by not getting Kawhi. The guy barely plays, doesn’t market the team he’s on and now he’s in the news for the wrong reasons for the second time since signing with the Clippers. This has been a huge headache for Ballmer and Co.”
A recent report by The Athletic stated that Leonard's uncle and chief business partner, Dennis Robertson, made shady requests to the Lakers during negotiations.
"Leonard’s uncle and chief business partner, Dennis Robertson, asked teams for improper benefits in 2019, according to The Athletic. Jeanie Buss and the Lakers were not interested at all in giving Robertson and Leonard what they wanted."
At the time, the Lakers' losing out on Leonard was a tough blow. However, later that season, the Lakers were crowned champions for the 17th time, and the Clippers are still in search of their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.
