Lakers, Clippers Full Starting Lineups Revealed for NBA Cup Game

The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have announced their starting fives for their late-night Emirates NBA Cup clash, set to tip off at 8 p.m. PT in Crypto.com Arena. Both clubs are undefeated (2-0) in team play thus far, but of course the 12-4 Lakers look like contenders in the Western Conference this year, while the 5-14 Clippers appear doomed to be anything but.

More news: Lakers Cutting Veteran Big Man to Accommodate New Signing

Per the league's latest injury report, the Lakers will be without new starting center Deandre Ayton, who suffered a right knee contusion in the first half of an eventual 108-106 Lakers win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Ayton is the Lakers' only expected absence.

The Ailing Clippers

Former three-time All-Star starting Clippers shooting guard Bradley Beal, of course, is done for the year after just six healthy games due to a left hip fracture.

Clippers wing Derrick Jones Jr. suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be on the shelf for at least the next five months. Two-way Clippers small forward Jordan Miller will be unavailable due to a left hamstring injury.

The Lakers will start five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, likely future All-Star guard Austin Reaves, small forward Rui Hachimura, 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James (who is off to an unusually slow scoring start this season), and center Jaxson Hayes.

The Clippers, meanwhile, will start 11-time All-Star point guard James Harden, shooting guard Kris Dunn, six-time All-NBA small forward Kawhi Leonard, power forward John Collins and All-Defensive center Ivica Zubac.

More news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Off to Historic Start This Year

Currently the No. 3 seed in the West, the Lakers are looking to extend their ongoing win streak to a fifth consecutive game. They're 4-2 at home so far.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.