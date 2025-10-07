NBA Insider Offers Big Hint on Mysterious LeBron James 'Second Decision' Announcement
OK, let's talk about the LeBron post.
By this point, you've likely seen the post, which has over 41.9 million views on X and was quickly trending after James posted it to his accounts Monday morning.
For the few who haven't seen James' post, the 41-year-old sent out a video in which he walks onto a basketball court, takes a seat across from reporter Jim Grant. Then, text fills the screen, reading "The Second Decision. Coming soon."
James' caption read that whatever his video pertained to would be announced Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. PT.
The four-time NBA Champion is obviously making reference to the now famous (or infamous, depending your fanbase allegiance) "Decision", in which he announced he would be leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.
As James prepares to enter his 23rd season, there is plenty of speculation that the announcement could be about James' decision for his future as an NBA player. During media day, James — who will undoubtedly go down as one of if not the greatest player to play the game — refused to say whether he was planning on returning next season.
However, it is unlikely that James would announce his intent to retire before the season based on what he's recently said about the subject.
"For me, it's just, am I still excited about the process? Do I still get motivated about the process every single year?" James told ESPN last week. "Preparing my body. Preparing my mind. Working on my body, training, things of that nature, to get ready for a full season.
"I think once I kind of fall out of love with the process, then I'll know for sure. Then, it'd probably be the end for me.
So, what was James' post all about? National NBA insider for Clutch Points Brett Siegel might have an idea.
James signed a multi-year deal with Amazon's podcast network earlier this year and recently starred in an Amazon commercial referencing his potential retirement. On Oct. 7, Amazon is running a sale called Prime Big Deal Days, a massive discounted shopping event for Amazon members.
Siegel said he thought the coinciding dates of James' announcement was no coincidence, and his intuition will likely be proven correct on Tuesday.
