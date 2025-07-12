NBA Insider Reveals Bronny James' Future With Lakers Following LeBron's Eventual Exit
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to navigate the world between the LeBron James era and the Luka Doncic era. James is the current era, in which they think they are a title contender.
Doncic is the future of the franchise, and that seems to be more of what the Lakers are focusing on right now. With how good the Western Conference is, winning a championship right now won't be easy.
There have been rumors swirling that James might want to be traded. Even if he doesn't get traded, he will retire within the next couple of years.
More news: Lakers' Rob Pelinka Reveals Motivation For Jake LaRavia Signing
When LeBron does eventually leave, either via a trade or retirement, what does that mean for the future of Bronny James? James was drafted by the Lakers mainly to make LeBron happy, so what happens when he's gone?
According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the future might not be bright for Bronny. Unless he plays well enough to earn a spot in the Lakers' rotation next season, he might not be brought back.
James only has one more guaranteed year on his deal. If he is not able to do that, the Lakers don't have much reason to keep him. LeBron won't be around to pressure the Lakers to keep him.
LeBron James has been one of the best players in the history of the league. He has set impossible standards for Bronny to live up to. Bronny understands that his career is separate from his dad's, though.
More news: Lakers Notes: LeBron James Trade Rumors, Deandre Ayton Hasn’t Heard From LeBron, More
The Lakers are going to figure out what Bronny is going to be able to bring to the team next season. That could be the year in which James figures out the rest of his career.
Los Angeles is going to have to make some hard decisions with their rotation in the next couple of years. That's part of figuring out how to rebuild on the fly.
As a rookie last season, Bronny James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 31.3 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More news: Lakers News: LeBron James Hasn't Reached Out to Deandre Ayton, But Luka Doncic Has
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.