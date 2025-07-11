All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LeBron James Trade Rumors, Deandre Ayton Hasn’t Heard From LeBron, More

Aaron Coloma

May 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half in game four of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their opening game in the 2025 NBA Summer League to the Dallas Mavericks, 87-85. The Lakers held Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, to just 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting, but fell short despite a strong final quarter.

Cole Swider led the team with 22 points.

In other news, LeBron James' future with the Lakers is still under speculation after Rich Paul's cryptic announcement, and the newest team to be linked to the NBA's all-time leading scorer is the Denver Nuggets in a proposal which sends both LeBron and Bronny James to the Mile High City in exchange for DaRon Holmes II, Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

The Lakers' big offseason acquisition DeAndre Ayton stated he hadn't yet heard from LeBron James since signing with LA, but had heard from Luka Doncic, who was selected two picks after Ayton in the 2018 NBA Draft.

