Lakers Notes: LeBron James Trade Rumors, Deandre Ayton Hasn’t Heard From LeBron, More
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their opening game in the 2025 NBA Summer League to the Dallas Mavericks, 87-85. The Lakers held Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, to just 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting, but fell short despite a strong final quarter.
Cole Swider led the team with 22 points.
In other news, LeBron James' future with the Lakers is still under speculation after Rich Paul's cryptic announcement, and the newest team to be linked to the NBA's all-time leading scorer is the Denver Nuggets in a proposal which sends both LeBron and Bronny James to the Mile High City in exchange for DaRon Holmes II, Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson and a 2028 first-round pick swap.
The Lakers' big offseason acquisition DeAndre Ayton stated he hadn't yet heard from LeBron James since signing with LA, but had heard from Luka Doncic, who was selected two picks after Ayton in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers News: LeBron James Hasn't Reached Out to Deandre Ayton, But Luka Doncic Has
How to Watch Lakers vs Mavericks Summer League: Bronny James vs Cooper Flagg
Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends LeBron and Bronny James to West Rival
Lebron James to the Clippers? Lakers Insider Discusses Rumors
Lakers Earn Shockingly Low Grade For Free Agency Thus Far
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.