New Top Trade Target Emerges for Lakers This Offseason
As the Los Angeles Lakers face roster decisions this offseason, they have to make some choices whether they go down the three-star route or more of a depth role. After being eliminated early in the playoffs, the Lakers need to address their roster issues.
If the team does end up going down the three-star route, they have a preferred favorite target. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Los Angeles would prefer Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers over Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. He mentioned this in his latest episode of the Buha's Block podcast.
Most would agree that if the Lakers were to go all-in this summer, it would make more sense for Mitchell. He is a better player and a better fit with the Lakers group, giving more thought to this preference.
However, it seems that unless Mitchell forces his way to Los Angeles, it likely won't happen. He told Adrian Wojnarowski that he was "happy" in Cleveland despite other reports. But if he doesn't sign his extension this offseason, the trade gates are officially open for Mitchell.
If Mitchell were to come to the Lakers, it would create a massive big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While their depth would be a little iffy, the three stars could make up for any issues the rest of the roster may have.
