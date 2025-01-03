All Lakers

Lakers Notes: De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors, All-Star Voting, D'Angelo Russell Aftermath

Here's all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after being called for a foul against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after being called for a foul against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

After the Los Angeles Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell, he had one of his best games of the season, recording 22 points, eight assists, two total rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.

Additionally, recent All-Star voting could indicate a shift in the coming years for Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Finally, the Lakers have reportedly been linked to De'Aaron Fox trade rumors once again.

Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Lakers:

Lakers Once Again Being Linked to De'Aaron Fox Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report

Los Angeles has been floated as a potential team to watch in the sweepstakes for All-Star Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who appears to be at odds with his current club.

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Could Overtake LeBron James as All-Star Starter This Year

Both Los Angeles frontcourt superstars are among the top four in the first wave of fan voting for Western Conference frontcourt All-Stars, but Davis is rapidly closing in on his L.A. teammate.

Lakers News: LeBron James in Danger of Not Being All-Star Starter for First Time Ever

James has gotten the third-most vote for a West frontcourt player so far, but Davis and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama are nipping at his heels.

Trading D'Angelo Russell Could Hurt Lakers Chances Through Remainder of Season

Flipping D'Angelo Russell was seen as a dicey move for L.A. prior to their decision to do so on Sunday.

D'Angelo Russell Shines in First Game With Nets After Trade From Lakers

Early into his second stint in Brooklyn, the 6-foot-3 Ohio State product is already turning heads.

Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Calls Out LA, Wants to See More of Bronny James

LeBron James' former championship-winning Miami Heat teammate doesn't think the Lakers have what it takes to win it all this year — and, thus, wants Los Angeles to feature James' eldest son Bronny a bit more.

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News