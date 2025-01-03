Lakers Notes: De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors, All-Star Voting, D'Angelo Russell Aftermath
After the Los Angeles Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell, he had one of his best games of the season, recording 22 points, eight assists, two total rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.
Additionally, recent All-Star voting could indicate a shift in the coming years for Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Finally, the Lakers have reportedly been linked to De'Aaron Fox trade rumors once again.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Lakers:
Lakers Once Again Being Linked to De'Aaron Fox Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
Los Angeles has been floated as a potential team to watch in the sweepstakes for All-Star Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who appears to be at odds with his current club.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Could Overtake LeBron James as All-Star Starter This Year
Both Los Angeles frontcourt superstars are among the top four in the first wave of fan voting for Western Conference frontcourt All-Stars, but Davis is rapidly closing in on his L.A. teammate.
Lakers News: LeBron James in Danger of Not Being All-Star Starter for First Time Ever
James has gotten the third-most vote for a West frontcourt player so far, but Davis and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama are nipping at his heels.
Trading D'Angelo Russell Could Hurt Lakers Chances Through Remainder of Season
Flipping D'Angelo Russell was seen as a dicey move for L.A. prior to their decision to do so on Sunday.
D'Angelo Russell Shines in First Game With Nets After Trade From Lakers
Early into his second stint in Brooklyn, the 6-foot-3 Ohio State product is already turning heads.
Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Calls Out LA, Wants to See More of Bronny James
LeBron James' former championship-winning Miami Heat teammate doesn't think the Lakers have what it takes to win it all this year — and, thus, wants Los Angeles to feature James' eldest son Bronny a bit more.