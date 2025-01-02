D'Angelo Russell Shines in First Game With Nets After Trade From Lakers
Just a few days after the Los Angeles Lakers decided to part ways with point guard D'Angelo Russell, the former lottery pick made his debut in Brooklyn once again. Russell played his first game with the Nets since being traded by the Lakers and put together a very nice showing.
Playing against the Toronto Raptors, Russell posted 22 points, two rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks. It was a nice showing for the former Lakers guard and it looked like Russell was very comfortable.
After the game, Russell was asked about whether he say any similarities between Lakers head coach JJ Redick and Nets coach Jordi Fernandez. However, the guard said he wouldn't go that route and instead mentioned how grateful he was to be where he is.
"I'm not gonna do that. I'm not gonna do that. I mean, I think where I was and where I'm at now is completely two different situations. So, I'm just grateful."
This is the second stint with the Nets as the Lakers traded him to Brooklyn before the 2018-19 season. Russell was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Ohio State but never quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him.
Russell returned to Los Angeles before the 2023 trade deadline and helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals. While the veteran guard fit in well alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James, his shortcomings in the postseason are what eventually forced the team to move on from him again.
In both playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Russell struggled heavily and it hurt the Lakers when it mattered most. Russell shocked everyone and opted into his player option this summer despite it likely making more sense for him to test the free-agent market.
Once he opted in, many expected the team to move him before the trade deadline this season. Los Angeles had been looking to deal Russell since the end of the 2022-2023 season.
Now back with the Nets, Russell will look to keep his year going strong. Russell will be a free agent at the end of the year and will need to prove himself to prospective teams the rest of the way.
If his debut was any indication, Russell should be just fine back in Brooklyn.
