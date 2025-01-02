Lakers Once Again Being Linked to De'Aaron Fox Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been about star players. From the time that the franchise began, the Lakers have had star players.
Due to the location of the team, combined with the long history, it's easy to see why stars want to play in Los Angeles. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the team still, the Lakers have no shortage of star power currently.
But the team is always looking to add more and they have been on the hunt for a third star for years. One name that has swirled around of late is point guard De'Aaron Fox of the rival Sacramento Kings.
Sacramento has been in a spiral, already firing their head coach midseason. This has led to all sorts of rumors about what the team will do with Fox and whether he could ask out.
If he did ask out, there would be no shortage of suitors. And according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers would be among the teams linked to him.
“The San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers top the list of teams that are most often discussed as possible Fox landing spots, with others sure to make a run at him if (when?) he’s truly on the market. The Orlando Magic, for example, are known to be contemplating a pursuit. The Houston Rockets, who want to analyze their current core through this season but could be in the market for another All-Star-caliber player this summer, are also known to be intrigued by the idea of partnering with Fox, who is a Houston native.”
It doesn't seem likely that the Kings will move Fox but especially not to the Lakers. But in the event that the two sides did come together on a deal, it could be a special trio out in Los Angeles.
Adding Fox would help take the offensive burden off James and would give the team a star to pair alongside Davis for when James retires. Fox is special with the ball in his hands and he uses his quickness to easily get to the rim.
Los Angeles would love to have someone like this but they would likely have to deplete all assets to land him. While a trade for Fox remains a pipedream, it's interesting how the Lakers continue to be connected.
It remains to be seen what Sacramento will do with their star but we can never count the Lakers out for any player.
