One-Time Lakers Guard Has Wild Take on Former LA Star Russell Westbrook
Former and current NBA players are taking the podcast world by storm, and as fans, we love this, because it gives us an inside perspective from some of our favorite athletes. However, there’s been a number of instances where an athlete has a wild take that stirs up lots conversation, and the latest is Patrick Beverly.
Former First Team NBA All-Defensive Team selection Patrick Beverley was asked in a recent interview who the toughest player for him to guard was. His response could seem shocking, as many thought his answer would be LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Steph Curry. Beverley had another former Laker in mind.
"Russ was hard," Beverley said. "He was hard to guard because he's a very intelligent basketball player. He don't get a lot of credit for this. So, Russ knows what type of weaknesses that the other defender has. If you're too small, he's going to post you. If you're too tall, he's gonna use his quickness."
Beverly and Westbrook have a heated history int he NBA, creating one of the most entertaining rivalries of this era. They’ve shown fans several moments that created this heated rivalry dating all the way back to 2013. During the 2013 NBA Playoffs, Beverly collided into Westbrook resulting in a torn meniscus for Westbrook. He would undergo surgery and be sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs. The play was controversial enough to spark tension between the two.
Westbrook has also made some controversial statements to the media, criticizing Beverly’s defensive capabilities.
"Pat Bev trick y'all, man, like he plays defense," a chuckling Westbrook told reporters. "He don't guard nobody, man. It's just running around, doing nothing. As you seen what happened. Forty-seven. All that commotion to get 47."
Beverley clapped back, something everyone expected just based off his nature.
“I remember when someone said all I do is run around and trick yall. Well, my boy is the real magician this year.”
The two continued to have mutual trash talk over the years, until interestingly enough, they became teammates with the Lakers in 2022. Both players publicly stated they buried the hatchet for the sake of the team.
The respect is there, and rightfully so. Westbrook is one of the best NBA guards of all time, who averaged a triple-double for three consecutive seasons. He’s put up exceptional numbers, once averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists.
