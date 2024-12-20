One-Time Lakers Wing Could Become NBA Analyst
The NBA is preparing for Its $77 billion dollar decision to split up media rights among various platforms, and the search for new broadcast talent is a gold rush. Of the many former NBA stars who have or are emerging as media personalities are future Hall-of-Famer and former Los Angeles Laker Carmelo Anthony.
The one-time Laker is reportedly “in play” for Amazon Prime and NBC’s coverage of the NBA. Anthony is in the running for in-game analyst roles, where he would provide a fresh perspective from one of the most respected players in NBA history.
Anthony would join a star-studded list of former NBA stars who are all in talks for upcoming roles with Amazon Prime and NBC’s new league coverage. Some of those high-profile names include Dwayne Wade, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitski, and Jamal Crawford.
As for Anthony, the 10-time All-Star would bring a great deal of experience to the broadcast table. Over the course of his 19-season NBA career, he’s been deemed as one of the league's most prolific scorers boasting the ability to score inside and out, and showcasing a level of physicality that was almost impossible to guard.
He’s played for a number of teams including the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Lakers. That alone gives him a much deeper understanding of certain coaches and team’s playing styles that fans would want to hear more about.
While Anthony was with the Lakers, his time there was marked by a great deal of challenges, which further made for a great story about his perseverance and success in his pursuit of an NBA Championship.
After leaving the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021, Carmelo Anthony became a free agent, allowing him to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers immediately after. The Lakers were fresh off an NBA Championship in 2020, and Anthony presented a promising look at a shot to join LeBron James in pursuit of another title.
Melo signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles in August 2021, making this his first true championship contending team. He was brought in to add more shooting, scoring, and veteran leadership to the Lakers team.
Anthony is also known for his incredibly high basketball IQ. His ability to read the game, understand offensive and defensive schemes, and his mastering of team and individual play elevates his understanding of basketball as a whole. His knowledge is invaluable when breaking down plays and game strategy.
Building on his basketball IQ is his ability to translate the plays he’s breaking down to people who haven’t played at that level. Anthony spends much of his time on his podcast '7pm in Brooklyn' delivering his thoughts and opinions on the league, as well as breaking down notable game highlights providing great insight from a former player’s perspective.
His delivery is captivating, making fans respect his love for the sport even more simply by the way he talks about it.
Anthony has also made appearances as a media talent on various shows on networks like ESPN and NBA TV where he shares his insights on the league, players, and game strategies. He has mastered in his media career the art of leveraging his experience in the NBA to connect with the general audience.
Should NBC finalize a deal with Anthony, he should very easily excel in any role where he is able to vocalize his thoughts on the NBA.
