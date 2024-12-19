Lakers' Bronny James Dominates Again in G League Showcase
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James picked up right where he left off in his latest G League outing on Thursday. The South Bay Lakers took on the Greensboro Swarm in Orlando, and James showed why he is worthy of a spot in the NBA.
It was announced last week that James would participate in the Orlando G League showcase, and he did not disappoint in his first outing.
The South Bay Lakers lost to the Swarm 98-90, but James was impressive. He finished the game with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals. The rookie also committed six turnovers but otherwise looked pretty solid.
James has been playing with much more confidence lately, and it shows in the box score and on tape. James is having one heck of a December. He is averaging 20.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He is showing his ability to take and knock down shots and has shown his ability to playmaker with and without the ball.
The rookie guard has been switching between the South Bay Lakers and the NBA Lakers. The Lakers have a plan for his development, and it appears that this route is better than the one they had before. James was only playing home games for the South Bay Lakers, which wasn't doing him well.
He needs all the playing time he can go, and that will be at the G League level as things stand. James could be a massive piece of the Lakers in the future, and that will only happen if he gets consistent playing time.
James started off sluggish in his professional career, but it appears he has turned the corner. He is getting his feet under him at the G League level, but he still has a long way to go in the NBA. With many more reps, it will only be a matter of time before James is a respectable NBA player.
The No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft recently discussed his development and said things are going as planned.
"I think it's good," James said. "Just game by game, just trying to learn everything that I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and the coaches. It's been good."
James will look to improve and continue to show that he belongs.
