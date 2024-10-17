Lakers News: Pat Riley Calls LA Hall of Famer 'GOAT of Perimeter Defenders'
Longtime Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Michael Cooper was finally inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this past weekend.
It's been a long time coming for Cooper, and that moment finally happened this past weekend for the five-time NBA champion. Everyone in Laker land was ecstatic for Cooper, including his former head coach and fellow Hall of Hamer, Pat Riley.
Riley was in the front row for many of Cooper's greatest moments, and nobody knows how he worked better than Riley himself.
Riley spoke highly of Cooper on his big day and went so far as to call Cooper the "GOAT of Perimeter Defenders."
"I think Michael Cooper was the GOAT of Perimeter Defenders," said Riley.
When it was announced that Cooper would be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Riley praised Cooper for his contributions to the Lakers night in and night out.
"The zest that he had when it came to taking the challenge to stop somebody, he really wanted to stop somebody," Riley said on Vintage NBA about Cooper. "Without a doubt, one of the great players I ever coached and a real integral part of our championship run."
Cooper was responsible for guarding the team's best player night in and night out. He did so with pride and was key to the Showtime Lakers throughout the 1980s. Without Cooper, the Lakers wouldn't be the champions they are.
The New Mexico product was huge for L.A. and was the difference maker during his tenure. He spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers, where he was a five-time NBA champion, eight-time All-Defensive, and the 1986-87 Defensive Player of the Year.
Defense is where Cooper made his living, and the Lakers followed. Lakers and NBA legend Magic Johnson spoke on the impact Cooper had on the defensive end, and how it sparked others to follow suit.
"Michael Cooper brought the mindset that not only was he the best defensive player, but also he made sure we were all focused on defense as well," said Johnson.
"One of the most incredible athletes to play basketball. I would throw the lob, and he would go up high and slam dunk it."
Although Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy often get credited with being the Lakers' biggest stars, the others played a massive role and were just as big to win a championship as those three incredible players.
Cooper is finally recognized for his hard work and defensive effort after 12 years in L.A.
