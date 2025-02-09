Patrick Beverley Goes on NSFW Rant Following Failed Lakers Mark Williams Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made shockwaves through the NBA by trading superstar Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for fellow superstar Luka Doncic, among other pieces.
Even while Davis was with the team, there was a glaring need for an additional big man to help defend. The trade-happy Lakers then called up the Charlotte Hornets to acquire seven-footer Mark Williams in exchange for rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap, and L.A.'s 2031 first-round pick.
Things were looking bright for Los Angeles, until the trade was rescinded Saturday evening.
Almost exactly one week, to the hour, after making the 25-year-old Slovenian superstar a member of the Purple and Gold, the celebrations were cut short when L.A. had no other choice but to rescind the Williams trade due to his failed physical.
This means that Knecht, Reddish, and the picks all return safely to Los Angeles.
Many fans and pundits alike have theorized how awkward this situation might be. The trade deadline has already passed so a new trade with similar assets can't go through until next season, but Williams will gingerly go back to Charlotte knowing he was seen as tradeable while the Lakers rookie and Reddish will do the same.
A former NBA journeyman shared his thoughts on the matter as Patrick Beverley took to his podcast's Twitter account to make a video with his raw reactions.
"You trade me, the trade don't go through, I gotta come back? [If] I'm Dalton Knecht I'm mad. Y'all don't want me here. What do you mean I gotta come back because this m—— got hurt?"
Beverley minced no words in his reaction and although he has experience being a part of trades in the NBA, Beverly was never traded away only for the deal to fall through.
"How does he feel?" Beverly continued, "Honest answer...that's a cold game walking back into that locker room."
Beverley ended the video saying, "you can't trust nobody. [Knecht] was just killing it shooting threes, y'all just traded me. To Charlotte! To Charlotte!"
Hopefully, this can all be water under the bridge as Knecht's Lakers teammates weren't the ones to make the deal, but rather the front office. Knecht, and L.A., hope he can continue his season averaging 9.4 points per game on 46.5% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.
