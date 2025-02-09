Lakers Reveal Why They Rescinded Mark Williams Trade: Report
In a shocker, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to rescind their trade of rookie sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, veteran forward Cam Reddish their 2031 first-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for rim-rolling center Mark Williams.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the 7-footer failed his physical with the team, indicating "multiple" health problems that did not include his troublesome back.
This is a wild turn of events for Los Angeles' front office. Although team vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka still won the trade deadline by ditching aging 10-time All-Star Lakers center Anthony Davis, starting swingman Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for 25-year-old superstar guard Luka Doncic and two veteran bigs, he had been banking on the 23-year-old Williams as Doncic's long-term lob threat partner at the five spot.
Williams has had some major health issues in the past, which have limited him to appearing in just 85 games across his two-and-a-half years in the league out of Duke.
This year, the 7-footer is averaging 15.6 points on 58.6 percent shooting from the floor and 78.0 shooting from the foul line, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.
The Lakers did still add two new big men at the trade deadline, however — injured power forward/center Maxi Kleber and 35-year-old vetera power forward Markieff Morris, who is embarking on his second tour-of-duty with Los Angeles.
Morris is more of a practice player if anything, although he was a key rotation piece off the bench for L.A. during its run to the title in 2019-20.
With Williams now staying in Charlotte, Kleber would likely duke it out with Jaxson Hayes for the Lakers' starting center gig. Christian Wood has been recuperating from a knee surgery all season, and has yet to make his return for the 31-19 squad, currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
L.A. also has a pair of two-way players who could earn a promotion and a roster spot in Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III. Jemison had a big night for the Lakers in the team's 124-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, eight points on 4-of-5 shooting in just 11:45. He also grabbed one board and dished out one assist.
The Lakers will likely look for at least one more big body via buyout market, as they head to the postseason with a center-by-committee approach. At least they'll get back some key future trade assets back in the form of Knecht, the future pick and the swap. Will Reddish be waived? It feels possible, at least.
Los Angeles' next opportunity to add its long-term starting center next to Doncic will arrive this summer.
