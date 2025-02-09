Hornets Release Statement Following Rescinded Mark Williams Trade to Lakers
When news broke late on Saturday night about the massive trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets being recinded, many were in shock. The reports came out of nowhere and have now left the Lakers scrambling to figure out a plan forward.
Los Angeles was all set to aquire center Mark Williams, giving them a legitimate big man to bolster the frontcourt. But now, the team will need to look elsewhere and with the trade deadline already passed, the options will be limited.
Charlotte released a statement following the news coming out.
“We are excited to welcome Mark back to our Hornets organization. After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him. We have always held great respect for Mark’s talent, work ethic, and character. We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position. His return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court.”
Naturally, many fans weren't happy with this news but the Lakers seemed to have dodged a bullet here. Williams reportedly showed multiple issues during his exam from the team and the Lakers decided to simply cancel the trade.
"Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam, sources tell ESPN. The physical was not failed due to his back, however."