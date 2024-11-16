Paul George Calls Out Lakers' JJ Redick For Defensive Schemes While on Minutes Limit
When the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, head coach JJ Redick made a lineup switch that stifled 76ers Paul George. After the Lakers floundered on their five-game road trip, especially on defense, Redick benched D'Angelo Russell for Cam Reddish. The move was intended to help the team defensively a provide a spark off the bench in Russell.
Redick's change paid off. The Lakers rolled to a 116-106 win over the 76ers and held George to just nine points, four rebounds, and eight assists. With Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey out, George was one of the team's biggest threats even while on a minutes restriction as he dealt with injury. Redick credited Reddish for limiting George throughout the game.
George revealed Thursday on "Podcast P with Paul George" that he confronted Redick after the game about limiting his impact during the game.
"I saw JJ after the game, we talked and laughed a little bit," George recounted. "They were trapping and they were sending doubles and playing up in the pick and rolls and I'm like 'JJ, I'm on minute restriction. Let me hoop, let me play. Chill with the hedges and the doubles and let me hoop. I'm not out there for long.' He laughed."
In his first 11 games as head coach, Redick has already made smart tactical decisions that have helped the Lakers get better. Switching Reddish for Russell has proven successful so far, and put the Lakers back on a three-game winning streak.
George also took time to shout out LeBron James, who recorded his first of three straight games with a triple-double against the 76ers, which helped the Lakers earn the win over Philadelphia.
"I will always, always give Bron his flowers on his longevity and his career and to have his son now a part of that legacy that no one has ever done in the game of basketball. That's dope. That's powerful. To do it for a historic franchise as well is crazy."
George and the 76ers will have a rematch against the Lakers on Jan 28.
