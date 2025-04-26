Ravens Star Kyle Hamilton Offers to Help Lakers Guard Anthony Edwards
The Los Angeles Lakers were not able to win Game 3 in Minnesota on Friday night. Because of some poor defense and turnovers, the Lakers are now down 2-1 in the series.
Anthony Edwards has been a key player for the Timberwolves in this series. He is their best offensive player, as well as their best perimeter defender. He is doing everything for them.
Edwards has already established himself as one of the best young players in the league. He has already shown how good he is in this series, and he has torched the Lakers.
Read more: Timberwolves Stars Take Major Shot at Lakers Fans
Despite how well Edwards has played so far in this series, a Ravens star player has offered his help to Edwards as the series continues.
Star safety Kyle Hamilton offered up his services on social media. He made sure to know that if Edwards needs any help beating the Lakers, he is available.
Hamilton obviously played against Edwards when he was younger, so he offered his help just in case he thought the superstar guard needed it, which obviously, he does not.
The Lakers might need his help. Their turnovers killed them in Game 3, turning the ball over twice as much as the Timberwolves did. That was the difference in the game.
Los Angeles has struggled to get any sort of rhythm on offense so far this series. They are still trying to figure out how to consistently score against the enormous length that the Wolves have.
More Lakers news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Dealing With Significant Illness
The Lakers finally scored over 100 points against the Wolves, but didn't contain Edwards. They allowed him to score 29 points and dish out eight assists.
Edwards isn't scared of anyone or any one moment. That means that the Lakers are going to have to be more physical with him in Game 4 if they want to win that game and take control of the series once more.
The Lakers are a good team, but they need to play with more consistency. Redick has to figure out an easier way for the Lakers to score more easy buckets and keep turnovers down.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Dwyane Wade Sends NSFW Playoff Message to Lakers' LeBron James, Luka Doncic
Kobe Bryant's Lakers Debut Jersey Sells for Astronomical Amount
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.