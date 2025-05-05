Rich Paul Calls Out Lakers For Not Building Title Contending Team
Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul issued a damning verdict on the Lakers' roster, asserting that the team is far from contending for a title.
Paul leads an agency that manages some of the best players in the NBA, most notably his lifelong friend, LeBron James. He is known for applying pressure on LeBron's teams if they are not making the necessary moves to compete for championships.
The Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, losing 4-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a series that highlighted the team's lack of depth as a significant flaw.
Lakers coach JJ Redick infamously played his starters the entire second half of Game 4 after seemingly giving up on rotating players and believing that the starters, even if tired, provide the team the best chance to win.
More Lakers: Important Dates To Look Forward to for The Lakers
During an interview with Chris Haynes, Paul noted made his feeling on the Lakers' roster very clear.
“I just really didn’t think that the roster for the Lakers was anywhere close to a championship-type roster, you know? And that’s not making excuses. It’s just a fact,” said Paul.
“And it’s very hard to build a team for today and tomorrow … You’ve got to have assets. You’ve got to have cap flexibility. You’ve got to have draft capital."
Before the end of the trade deadline, then-Laker Anthony Davis had an interview with ESPN, in which he called for the team to trade for a center, as Davis preferred playing power forward.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Refuses to Answer Question About Playing Future
The team went ahead with the infamous Luka Doncic trade, which brought the Slovenian superstar to the organization as the new centerpiece of its future.
General Manager Rob Pelinka then attempted to trade for center Mark Williams and successfully reached an agreement, though the big man failed his medical examination, causing the trade to be canceled.
The addition of Williams would have given the team a proper starting center, but instead the team was forced to make do with Jaxson Hayes, though the team would pay for that later in the season.
The Lakers' best lineup in the plays featured Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Austin Reaves.
More Lakers: Shaq Says Lakers Won’t be Contenders for Devastating Reason
Other rotation players who would see minutes include Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jordan Goodwin in brief appearances.
Jaxson Hayes was given plenty of chances to play, but he struggled to match the physicality of the Wolves. Redick determined that the team was better off lacking size rather than giving their only viable center minutes.
Pelinka is well aware of the team's lack of depth, and he will be under the microscope this summer to ensure the team can build a better roster. LeBron and Rich Paul will likely be watching to see what moves are made, especially since LeBron will become a free agent this summer.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.