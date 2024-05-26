Lakers News: Rich Paul Sets Record Straight About Bronny James NBA Contract Situation
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is set to be a potential pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Bronny raised his draft stock in the following weeks, and a team could take a chance on the 19-year-old. At this point, it's not a matter of 'if' James gets drafted but 'who' will draft him. No matter who does, one thing is for sure: James is not signing a two-way contract, at least according to his agent, Rich Paul.
"Yes, that's absolutely true," Paul said. "Teams know that. I'm not doing that."
Paul told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes in a recent interview.
Typically, an NBA roster can reserve up to three spots for players who sign two-way contracts. For players in Bronny's position, securing a two-way contract is often seen as a stroke of luck. However, Paul has made it clear that he does not want this to be the case for his client.
Having declared for the NBA draft in April, Bronny has been making waves in recent weeks, significantly improving his draft stock. He is now projected to be selected in the second round. Bronny has already completed a workout with the Lakers and is scheduled for another with the Phoenix Suns next week, who hold the No. 22 pick.
Bronny playing alongside his father could become a reality in a few months; however, Paul isn't focused on that for the former USC Trojan.
"If it aligns where he can play with his dad, great," Paul told Haynes. "Am I necessarily focused on that? No, not at all. I'm focused on a team-plan investment and a seriousness as it pertains to fit and opportunity."
Paul also added that there's a plan set for Bronyn, and he and his team will execute it.
"We know that there's gonna be some development necessary, but what does that actually look like? The teams I've talked to know exactly where I stand. I'm not going to bulls**t around in this process. We're going to execute our plan."
