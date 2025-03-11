Lakers' Luka Doncic Refuses to Answer Question About Officiating Following Nets Game
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Monday when they were defeated by the lowly Brooklyn Nets, 111-108.
It was far from a valiant effort by the Lakers, who once held a 15-point lead and saw it dissipate just before halftime. In the second half, the Lakers did their best to scratch and claw their way back, but the physicality of the Nets and hustle were too much for L.A., especially for a hobbled Lakers team.
The Lakers played flat, and outside of role players like Gabe Vincent and Jordan Goodwin, no other player played to their capabilities. Their two best players, Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić, especially performed poorly.
Both were abysmal, shooting a combined 11-of-40 from the field, 39 points, 22 assists, and eight turnovers in 77 minutes combined.
It was a far cry from the Lakers we have seen in the last two months.
Still, while the Lakers played poorly, it's fair to say the officiating was questionable. Dončić was asked about the officiating after the game, as we saw him complain once or 10 times. However, he decided to take the high road and refused to answer a question regarding the referees.
“I’m not gonna say anything…but everyone saw the game and know what happened," said Dončić.
Dončić is never one to shy away from confirmation from the referees; however, that is in the game. Once the game was over, he decided not to say anything he would have regretted, for he would have possibly played a hefty fine.
It was clear that Dončić was upset more than usual with the referees. There were plenty of times when he drove to the rim and was hacked or pushed around, which was deemed a foul call.
Nonetheless, the referees let the two teams play tough on Monday night. Still, Dončić was not getting the star treatment compared to others we've seen across the league. Dončić is always vocal on the court, and maybe his decision not to speak on it postgame will do him some good moving forward.
Dončić finished the contest with 22 points on a poor 8-of-26 from the field, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, and five turnovers in 41 minutes of action.
The Lakers will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
