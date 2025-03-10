Is Luka Doncic Enough to Keep Lakers Afloat With LeBron James Out?
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their superstar forward—and arguably their best player—LeBron James.
James suffered a left groin strain Saturday night against the Boston Celtics and is expected to miss at least a week or two. However, there is a real possibility his absence could stretch longer, especially with the Lakers in a much different position than they have been over the past two seasons.
Unlike previous years, when they were battling for a play-in spot, the Lakers currently sit as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. While they have some breathing room, the last thing they want is to slip in the standings, particularly toward the No. 7 seed. The primary goal remains securing a top-six spot and to enter the playoffs healthy. For now, they must find a way to stay afloat without James.
Although losing James for an extended period is a significant blow, the Lakers are more than capable of holding their ground, thanks to their newest superstar, Luka Dončić.
If all eyes weren’t already on him, they certainly are now. Dončić will step into the clear No. 1 role, and he has the talent to not only keep the Lakers in the top three but also ensure they don’t miss a beat in his absence.
That said, the schedule will be far from forgiving. The Lakers face a grueling stretch through March 20, including three sets of back-to-back games. The only silver lining is that two of those will be at Crypto.com Arena. If Dončić can continue playing at an elite level—possibly even elevating his game further—the Lakers should be able to maintain their position in the standings.
Beyond Dončić, the Lakers will need contributions from key role players like Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes, both of whom are working their way back from injuries.
If they can get healthy and step up, it will provide much-needed support during this crucial stretch. The ultimate focus remains on keeping James fresh for the playoffs, and if the team performs well in his absence, they may even consider giving him extra time to recover.
This is Dončić’s moment to fully take the reins. While the Lakers have been James’ team since his arrival, the next few weeks will give everyone a glimpse of what the future looks like with Dončić leading the way.
If he continues to find his rhythm, the Lakers should remain in strong playoff position—whether James is on the floor or not.
More Lakers: Former Lakers Center Signs With West Rival
Jayson Tatum Reverses Thoughts on Lakers, Celtics Rivalry After Heated Game
Lakers' LeBron James Revealed He Thought About Anthony Davis After Suffering Injury
For More Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI