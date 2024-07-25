Lakers News: Rival Center On Rebuilding West Squad Pegged as Possible Trade Fit
The Los Angeles Lakers must know, at some level that the roster they currently have isn't good enough to compete for a title in the Western Conference.
In listing some intriguing trade targets for the club, Bleacher Report's Isaac Gutierrez submits an option for Los Angeles to shore up its big man depth — and a simultaneous opportunity for All-NBA Second Team power forward/center Anthony Davis to slot back to his preferred position at the four spot, at least in some lineups.
“If you’ve watched Team USA, you’ve seen what Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo have looked like together as a defensive frontline,” Gutierrez posited. “You can’t score on that duo. And we know for several years now, the Lakers have made Anthony Davis a full-time center since the jump shot isn’t what it once was."
Gutierrez pitches Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, an All-Rookie Teamer in 2022-23, as a possible fit for L.A. Kessler is still on his rookie-scale deal for 2024-25, when the former No. 22 draft pick will earn $3 million. The Lakers could match that offer with one of their veteran's minimum contracts, but Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge would strive to extract as much draft equity as he could muster in any deal.
“But we could still get a good amount of minutes per game with him next to a center and use that as a 12-minute a game shakeup. Even outside of the minutes when you’re playing with Anthony Davis, they have a black hole at backup center right now. Last year, that was the biggest weakness of the whole roster, I think," Gutierrez continued. "They need somebody that can at least keep the defense afloat when Anthony Davis sits, and Walker Kessler could do more than just that.”
More Lakers: JJ Redick Explains Why He Took Los Angeles Head Coaching Job