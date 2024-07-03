Lakers Rookies Bronny James, Dalton Knecht Detail Plans to Improve This Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced their two rookies on Tuesday to the media and their fans, Dalton Knecht and LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. Knecht, who the Lakers selected in the first round with the No. 17 overall pick, is set to be an impact player in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League and possibly in the forthcoming 2024-25 season. James, who was the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will be an impact player in the Summer League, but it may be some time before we see James in the purple and gold alongside his father, LeBron James.
Nonetheless, these rookies will look to improve leaps and bounds before their rookie season commences. During their introductory press conference, Knecht and James shared what they want to improve on as their rookie season approaches.
Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times shared via Twitter/X.
Knecht's offense is pretty much set. He is a great offensive player who can score on all three levels and can finish at the rim when he uses sneaking athleticism. However, his defense is a big question mark. The 23-year-old could lack some athleticism on that side of the court and doesn't have the attributes at the moment to hold his own on defense. Knecht plans to improve his all-around game and show he is not the player that many fear he would be out of the gate.
James showed some promise at USC and was projected to be a solid college player before his cardiac arrest. Many of his struggles contribute to the cardiac arrest, and he's ready to prove the doubters wrong. All eyes will be on the 19-year-old this season as praise and hate will come his way.
Everything is a bigger deal in Laker land, and only James is used to that by now. It'll take some time for Knecht to get used to the criticism.
