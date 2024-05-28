Lakers Rumors: Journeyman Free Agent Point Guard Worth Watching for LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of a crucial summer, a period that could shape the franchise's destiny for years to come. With the search for a new head coach underway (with signs pointing to JJ Redick), and potential gaps in the roster to fill, every decision made in the coming months could be a game-changer for the team.
The Lakers will likely need to fill their point guard position, as D'Angelo Russell could be out the door come July. It'd be a huge loss for the franchise. However, there are some solid options out in the free agency market, including former first-round pick Tyus Jones. According to NBA writer and analyst Jake Weinbach, Jones could be a name the Purple and Gold go after this offseason.
Jones will be a highly sought-after free agent, and the Lakers could be a great landing spot for the 28-year-old. Not only is Jones the type of player L.A. could need, but he also has connections to Lakers general manager Rob Pleinka, a former Pelinka client.
He is a high-level facilitator who can space the floor and could be looking for a win-now team. The Lakers fit that bill and would need a player like Jones, averaging just 1.0 turnovers per game. He's a veteran guard who can handle and take care of the ball better than anybody in the association. The Lakers ranked 19th in turnovers, and Jones has a career assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.56. He maintains the ball and limits other teams from creating turnovers.
Jones is coming off a solid season with the lowly Washington Wizards. He averaged 12.0 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from behind the arc.
The former Duke Blue Devil could fit what the Lakers need.
