Russell Westbrook Seemingly Takes Shot at Lakers Following Nuggets Dominant Win
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, marking another defeat to a team that has had their number over the past few years. Los Angeles held a lead at halftime but came out flat in the second half of the game.
Denver completely took control of the game in the second half, leading to a 127-102 win. In the game, former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook seemed to enjoy playing against his former squad.
Westbrook finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, and 1 steal. He made a massive impact on the outcome of the game and likely enjoyed playing well against Los Angeles.
His time with the Lakers was bad for both sides, leading to their eventual parting of ways. While it has been a minute since Westbrook was with Los Angeles, the fans haven't forgotten about his time with the team.
Westbrook was booed during the game by the Los Angeles fans but proceeded to tune it out for a great game. The veteran has been fitting in well with Denver and his performance on Saturday cemented that fact.
However, after the game, Westbrook made a post on Instagram and may have taken a shot at the Lakers in the process.
The veteran guard put the caption, "LOL" with the Kendrick Lamar song, "Not Like Us". The song has become a fan-favorite in the city of Los Angeles so Westbrook may have taken advantage of this for his gain.
This post could have nothing to do with the Lakers but the timing is a little odd. Westbrook is from the Los Angeles area and has been a major presence around the city.
So fans can take for themselves if this post was a shot at the historic organization. Westbrook may not care about the Lakers any longer especially since he is in a good spot with the Nuggets.
For the year, Westbrook is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He has given the Nuggets bench a massive push and is fitting into his role.
One of the biggest knocks on Westbrook in recent years has been his inability to accept his role on teams. But it seems that the future Hall-of-Fame guard has learned from his mistakes and doing what it takes to go after his first NBA title.
