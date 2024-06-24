Lakers News: Schedule, Viewing Info for JJ Redick's Introductory LA Press Conference
The Los Angeles Lakers' extended search for a new head coach ended the way many pundits predicted it would: with 15-year league sharpshooter-turned-ESPN broadcaster/LeBron James podcast co-host JJ Redick taking the reigns from Darvin Ham as the team's 27th head coach — and its seventh in the last 13 years (eighth if you count Bernie Bickerstaff, who served in an interim capacity between Mike Brown and Mike D'Antoni during the team's ill-fated 2012-13 season).
Read More: Lakers To Hire JJ Redick To Be Next Head Coach: Report
Now, Redick is gearing up to speak with attendant media today for his first press conference as the Lakers' head coach.
The presser is slated to tip off at 1 p.m. PT, and will be viewable both on the team's official cable partner, Spectrum SportsNet, and its affiliate station Spectrum News 1, plus the team's own YouTube channel. Fans on the go can also tune in view the Spectrum News app.
Team president Rob Pelinka, who hasn't spoken to reporters in a while himself, will also presumably be on-hand to field questions as he sits with his fourth Los Angeles head coaching hire.
Ham was fired after guiding the Lakers to a 90-74 overall regular season record and a pair of playoff appearances, including a run to the 2023 Western Conference Finals during his first season with the team. All-Star L.A. forward James occasionally clashed with Ham when it came to game-planning.
Read More: Lakers News: Former Finals Rival Coach Pitched for JJ Redick's Staff
As of now Redick has yet to build out his new staff, though that hasn't stopped rampant speculation.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Lands All-Star in New Proposed Trade Idea