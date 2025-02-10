Shaq Offers Advice to Luka Doncic Following Trade to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a seismic trade, turning the basketball world on it's head.
In the blockbuster trade of the century, the Lakers have sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, among other pieces involved in the deal.
More News: Lakers' Rob Pelinka Called LeBron James Immediately Following AD Trade
A team with LeBron James and Luka on its roster is immediately a contender, even more so than before the transaction. Despite another major trade to land center Mark Williams getting shockingly rescinded, the Lakers are still preparing for another title run.
Someone who is no stranger to coming to L.A. as a 25-year-old star is Hall of Fame center and four-time champion Shaquille ONeal.
On O'Neal's podcast, aptly titled The Big Podcast, he gave advice to Doncic as he not only enters a new team, but one that is known for constant title aspirations, expectations, and pressure to win —especially if you are seen as a leader of the team.
Co-host Adam Lefkoe asked Shaq what he would tell to the Slovenian superstar as he looks to don a purple and gold jersey for the first time and the Hall of Famer minced no words in his response.
More News: Lakers Reveal Why They Reportedly Rescinded Mark Williams Trade
" I would tell him M.E.S.T.F.U," said the four-time champion. "Make 'em shut the f— up. My mother, who's a very wise woman, told me this because I used to crazy from criticism but she always used to say 'see if there's some truth inside the criticism before you go off."
O'Neal knows firsthand just how much criticism can lie in being a star basketball player for the Lakers storied franchise.
The 7-foot-1 big man commended Doncic later on in the podcast saying how classy the 25-year-old has been in dealing with criticism.
"I commend him for being super classy because he's a better man than I am. Being super classy, get right get healthy and just take over."
The Lakers certainly hope that Dončić can return to the court soon, and return to his NBA leading 33.9 points per game last season just as soon. Despite not playing since Christmas day, the newest superstar on the Lakers was in the midst of a 2024-25 campaign that saw him average 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists.
More Lakers:
Lakers’ Trade for Mark Williams Shockingly Rescinded
5 Big Man Options for Lakers Now That Mark Williams Trade is Rescinded
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.