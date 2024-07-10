Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Has Stunning Idea for Revamping LA Offense
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter a pivotal 2024-25 campaign, which could possibly be the last we see of Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has a player option at the end of the season. James could call it quits if he wants, and the Lakers will immediately turn the page. However, that's a whole calendar year away from now. In the meantime, the Lakers, who have had a lackluster offseason, are working on what they have to become contenders next season.
That may be an uphill battle, and when it seems everybody has the answers to save the Lakers, NBA legend and Laker champion Shaquille O'Neal chimed in on how L.A. should approach this season. O'Neal said James should defer to Lakers superstar Anthony Davis and guard Austin Reaves this upcoming season.
"If I was LeBron, being that I already have all the records, I would pass it to A.D.," O'Neal said. "I would demand A.D. — 'cause listen, LeBron can still do what he do, but [he should be saying], 'I don't need to have the ball all the time. I don't need to score all the points. So, A.D. I need you to score all the points. Austin Reaves, you can be No. 2. I can just be the old Magic Johnson-style point guard and keep everybody involved and just keep this thing going.'"
Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been very vocal on how he wants to use Davis and how he is super high on Reaves; however, moving away from James offensively, even as he enters his age of 40 sedans, is ludicrous.
Davis should be the focal point, yes, but relying on an undrafted player who has shown flashes of brilliance over a future Hall of Famer is not a bright move. Reaves is a fantastic player, and the Lakers stuck gold with him; however, with James still being more than capable of holding his own and scoring 25+ on any given night, the Lakers must continue to rely heavily on James.
It's not what you want to do, but as the roster is currently constructed, the Lakers may have no other choice. James shouldn't be considered the No. 1 option, but with the Lakers' unable to make a trade or sign a top-level player, they have their hands tied.
The idea is good in theory, but that is not the reality for the purple and gold at the moment.
