Lakers News: Why A Jerami Grant Trade May Not Make LA Title Contenders
One of the biggest names that has been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason has been forward Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers. Grant has been on the trade block for some time now and the Lakers have inquired with Portland about a deal.
So far, nothing has come to fruition, mainly due to haggling over draft capital. Portland wants the Lakers to include two first-round picks in any deal, while the Lakers are insistent that they will send no more than one first.
Landing Grant would do wonders for the Lakers' wing depth but some are skeptical of the fit. While Grant would be an upgrade for the Lakers, one NBA executive believes that he may not be enough to push them toward title contenders.
“Jerami Grant can play, he is a shooter, he is a good, active defender when he is engaged, he is going to do a lot of things that help your team,” the executive told Heavy.com. “But he is a third option. He has some big numbers the last few years, but he has done it on terrible teams. No one is going to make a big trade for a guy who gives you 20 (points) on a bad team and 13 (points) on a good one."
Parting ways with multiple draft picks for a player like Grant would be detrimental to the future of the team. Grant is a good player but his contract is one of the worst around the NBA and the Lakers don't want to get stuck with it.
“Not with his contract. He is going to make $30 (million) next year $32 the year after that. Then he has two more years. You can’t pay your third option $34, 35 million. If Portland wants the Lakers, the [Miami] Heat, any of these teams to take him, they’ve got to recognize that.”
It remains to be seen how general manager Rob Pelinka plans on improving the rest of the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis but grant remains an option. If Portland ever lowers the asking price, Grant likely will see himself heading out to Los Angeles.
