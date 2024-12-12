Should Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Demand Trades Out of Town?
All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are leading what looks to be a sinking ship.
Following an encouraging 10-4 start to their 2024-25 NBA season under new head coach J.J. Redick, the Lakers have regressed mightily of late. The team has gone 3-7 across its last 10 bouts, tumbling to a 13-11 record and the crowded Western Conference's No. 8 seed.
While the oft-injured James and Davis have been relatively healthy so far, the tide seems to be turning on that, too. James seems likely to miss his second consecutive bout, a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Should he sit out the clash between mediocre West clubs, he'll effectively have gotten an eight-day break to recuperate from his sore foot — provided he returns on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, at least.
Davis is dealing with plantar fasciitis but has generally played through it.
Should either player miss extended time, it could sink the Lakers below play-in status.
Perhaps it's time for both James and Davis to pull the rip cord and move on, opines Bill Plaschke of The Los Angeles Times.
“Dear LeBron, … ask out,” Plaschke implores the 20-time All-Star in a new column. “Dear A.D., … follow him."
“This is my Christmas wish for a Lakers franchise that has lost the town to the [Los Angeles] Dodgers, lost the season because of a lousy roster, and just lost by 41 points to Pat Riley," Plaschke adds, referencing the Lakers' 134-93 defeat against the Miami Heat last week.
“After a quarter of the season, the Lakers are no better than a bottom seed in the Western Conference, surely headed for a third consecutive appearance in the play-in tournament, seemingly destined for a second consecutive first-round knockout," Plaschke laments.
L.A. has been a lower-rung play-in seed in each of the last two seasons under former head coach Darvin Ham. In 2023, the 43-win team made a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed, ultimately falling to the then-eventual champion Denver Nuggets in a sweep. In 2024, the 47-35 Los Angeles secured the No. 7 seed again by beating the New Orleans Pelicans in a play-in encounter. The Lakers unfortunately met the Nuggets again, falling in five games during a first round playoff series.
“It’s over. Already," a pessimistic Plaschke posits. "There is no hope. Again. With no first-round draft pick and suffocating salaries, they might not be any better next year. Really.”
The pricey James, 39, has since been linked to the veteran-laden, Golden State Warriors as a potential trade target. Davis, 31, would presumably draw interest from all kinds of competitors as a solid-if-slow two-way big man. If one or both stars did decide to demand a trade, the Lakers would need to extract maximal draft equity in any deal, as the team's assets are fairly threadbare.
