Lakers News: Steph Curry Signs Extension With Warriors Amid Trade Rumors
The excitement around star point guard Stephen Curry joining the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with LeBron James has pretty much ended. Curry agreed to a massive extension with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, putting him under contract through the 2026-27 season.
The deal is only a one-year extension and is worth $62.6 million. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on social media.
It was always unlikely for Curry to end up with the Lakers but that didn't stop rumors from flying everywhere. After Curry and James dominated together for Team USA, speculation started about the two superstars teaming up for the last few years of their careers.
More likely than not, Curry would have had to join the Lakers to make it happen. While this extension doesn't technically end the Curry to the Lakers possibility, James will likely be retired by the time Curry's contract ends.
Curry now has three years left on his current contract while James just re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year deal. James has hinted at retirement in each of the last few offseasons, likely signaling that he will hang up his sneakers in the coming years.
Unless Curry asks the Warriors to trade him to the Lakers, it was all a pipedream. Both Curry and James have acknowledged how much fun they had playing together and many fans wanted to see them take the court together in the NBA.
This news will make Warriors fans excited and be a disappointment for the rest of the NBA. James and Curry banding together would have been one of the more spectacular events to take place in the league but it wasn't meant to be.
Curry will now be tasked with helping the Warriors get themselves back into title contention while James tries to help Los Angeles do the same. Each team likely falls underneath others in the loaded Western Conference but each possesses a championship spirit that can't be overlooked.
James has co-star Anthony Davis by his side for the NBA season while Curry has Draymond Green and multiple depth pieces. Neither the Lakers nor Warriors are expected to do much this season but they both will still be in the conversation.
With this extension, Curry will likely finish his career with the Warriors just as James is likely to end his career with Los Angeles.
