Wild Luka Doncic Stat Shows Just How Dominant He's Been With Lakers
New Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is gearing up for another extensive playoff run, his first in Tinseltown, this spring.
Doncic and fellow All-NBA Lakers superstar LeBron James, armed with a versatile supporting cast and first-year head coach JJ Redick, led the Lakers to a 50-32 record on the year and the Western Conference's No. 3 seed.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers' JJ Redick Plans to Utilize Special Luka Doncic Insight Against Timberwolves
In the first round of the playoffs this year, Los Angeles will square off against the No. 6-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, whom Doncic's Dallas Mavericks finished off in just five games last spring in the Western Conference Finals. The action tips off on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT.
Doncic, thanks to his recent playoff success against Minnesota (albeit a different Timberwolves team, whose second-best player then is now on the New York Knicks in five-time All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns), will be heavily counted upon to help the Lakers survive Anthony Edwards and co. this year.
The 6-foot-6 superstar has shown plenty of aptitude already when it comes to leadership on his new team. Although 40-year-old James was unquestionably the leader on teams with younger All-Star colleagues like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on the Cleveland Cavaliers (Doncic's own eventual running mate on the Mavericks) and Anthony Davis on the pre-Doncic Lakers, this marks the first time he has truly taken a back seat to a younger superstar.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers' JJ Redick Ties Pat Riley Feat With Historic First Season
Doncic, unlike Irving and Love throughout James' 2014-18 Cavaliers era or Davis for at least the first two years in L.A., is obviously the better player. That could be the reason James is so happy to transition into a more supplemental role, while still playing at an elite level that is likely to earn him his record-extending 21st All-NBA team berth this spring. Doncic hasn't played enough games to make an All-NBA squad this year, unfortunately.
But Doncic's leadership also also extended to counting statistics while with the Lakers.
Since joining the Lakers on February 1, the five-time All-NBA First Teamer has led Los Angeles in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, triples, and plus-minus stats.
Across his first 28 healthy regular season games with the Lakers this year, Doncic averaged 28.2 points on .438/.379/.791 shooting splits, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals a night.
He'll need to replicate or even better that output if Los Angeles hopes to mount a long playoff run.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Los Angeles Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James with Honest Admission
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.