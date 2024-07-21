Lakers News: Steve Kerr 'Blown Away' By This Element of LeBron James' Team USA Play
Team USA, led by Los Angeles Lakes superstar LeBron James, is set to bring home a fifth consecutive gold medal this summer in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. James is no stranger to winning the top prize, having done it four times at the NBA level and twice for Team USA in the Olympics.
James is arguably the greatest athlete we have and will ever see. He has the influence of a thousand men, and it's no mistake or accident that he is who he is. It's rare to see greatness like James', and even at age 39, he's turning heads while playing for the best team in the world with among the best players in the world. Nobody is amazed by his work ethic and traits, unlike Team USA head coach Steve Kerr.
Kerr told reporters on Friday that he is blown away by everything James does on the court, especially in a practice setting.
"Pretty amazing," Kerr said. "I'm just blown away by his effort, concentration and focus in every single drill. He talks. Even in a shoot-around [or] walk-through, his voice [is] behind the play yelling out what's happening, yelling out the scheme."
"His leadership by example -- the guy is incredible," Kerr added. "I've known that forever, but to see it up close is pretty special."
Kerr is no stranger to James and what he's accomplished. These two are longtime rivals dating back to James' time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his facing the Golden State Warriors in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-18. Kerr has the edge over James 1-3, but that one included a 3-1 comeback in 2016 when James brought home the Cavaliers in their first and only NBA championship.
This is a high regard from Kerr as he's been a part of great players in his head coaching career and playing career with guys like Tim Duncan, Stephen Curry, and Michael Jordan. However, it is James who Kerr is fascinated with, and rightfully so.
Although these two are rivals in the NBA, they have set that aside and accomplished something special together.
More Lakers: Was LeBron James Underrated in ESPN List of Top 100 21st Century Athletes?