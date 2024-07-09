Lakers News: Summer League Coach 'Not Worried' About Dalton Knecht's Slow Start
The Summer League Los Angeles Lakers have gone 0-2 in their first California Classic action this summer, losing by an average of 19 points to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in back-to-back bouts over the weekend.
Most troublingly for the team, L.A.'s two rookies have already dealt with their share of difficulties.
No. 55 pick Bronny James, an ex-USC Trojans combo guard and the son of 20-time Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James, scored just four points in his first game with the team, against Sacramento, before sitting out against the Warriors with a knee injury.
Former Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard Dalton Knecht, the No. 17 pick, is having a brutal shooting run.
Across his two games so far, the 6-foot-6 swingman has shot 6-of-25 from the field (2-of-7 from long range) and 10-of-14 from the foul line for a total of 24 points,
According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet, Knecht's Summer League head coach, Dane Johnson (normally the head coach of the Lakers' G League affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers), is still optimistic that this is a mere slump, and not any kind of long-term concern for the team.
“Just being patient with it. It’s a long summer league for us, since we have three extra games," Johnson noted, acknowledging that the Lakers are playing in both the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League this July. "It’s going to come. He’s a great player, I’m not worried about him making or missing shots. He’s a great shooter, so he’s going to knock them down moving forward. He doesn’t need to force anything.”
For his part, Knecht seemed unwavering about his approach moving forward, per Trudell.
“Shooters shoot,” Knecht said. “My dad always told me the next shot is going in."
