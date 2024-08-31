The Moment Lakers' Anthony Davis Congratulated New Teammate Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James is about to embark on some pretty unique NBA history in 2024-25. The 20-time All-Star will suit up alongside his son Bronny James, whom L.A. selected with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC. It will mark the first time a father-son duo will suit up in tandem in the history of the league.
During a new episode of his show "The Shop," filmed live from Paris while James was on site at the 2024 Olympics, James revealed that he's not the only Lakers immortal who's excited to play with Bronny.
The Shop host Paul Rivera asked, “There was a cool moment that night where, after Bronny got drafted, AD [nine-time Lakers All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis] FaceTimes Bron and Bron’s like what’s up AD and he’s like, 'I called to talk to you...'”
“AD [FaceTimes me] like, 'I don’t want to talk to you, I want to talk to my new teammate. Put him on the phone!'” James joked.
LeBron James and Davis would go on to claim their first Olympic gold medal since 2012 last summer, vanquishing All-Defensive First Team centers Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert on Team France to do so. It would be Davis' second medal, and James' fourth (but his third gold).
Bronny James is unlikely to be the caliber of player to qualify for the 12-man Olympic roster anytime soon. During his one-and-done season with the Trojans, the 6-foot-2 Sierra Canyon School product averaged 4.8 points on a .366/.267/.676 slash line, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 dimes and 0.8 swipes a night. Across his six games in July's Summer League, playing alongside No. 17 draft pick Dalton Knecht, Bronny James notched middling overall averages of 7.0 points on .327/.130/.625 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per bout. The former Cardinal and Gold reserve seems more likely to suit up for the Lakers' NBAGL affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, than to earn a bona fide rotation spot on a Los Angeles roster angling to contend.
LeBron James, the league's oldest player at age 39, recently inked a two-year, $101.4 million contract to stick around L.A. through the 2025-26 season, though he has a player option for 2025-26, which will be his son's sophomore pro season.
